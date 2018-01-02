Ex-Kaduna Governor Lawal Kaita dead; Buhari mourns

Lawal Kaita

A former governor of the old Kaduna State, Lawal Kaita, is dead.

Mr. Kaita died Tuesday evening at a private hospital in Abuja after battling an undisclosed ailment.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his “deepest condolences” to the family, the government and people of Katsina and Kaduna states on the death.

Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the president, who was briefed Tuesday evening on the death of the former governor and chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, described the deceased as “a complete gentleman who served his people and the nation with total commitment and devotion.”

“Nigeria has lost a distinguished leader. We are all saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace,” said the president.

