Kano pays N1 billion for diesel to power streetlights

The Kano State Government said it had paid N1 billion liability it inherited from the administration of former Governor Rabi’u Kwankwaso on street lights.

The state Commissioner of Information, Mohammed Garba, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Tuesday in Kano.

He said the debt was incurred from the purchase of diesel for generating sets powering the street lights in the state capital.

“I am happy to inform you that the state government has completed payment of the N1 billion inherited debts on street lights.

According to him, the state government is spending between N125 million and N130 million on the purchase of diesel for the generators powering the street lights in the state.

On the 2018 budget, the commissioner said the budget was meant to complete most of the ongoing projects in the state.

“This year’s budget is meant to complete most of the projects on ground, including the ongoing, inherited and those being fine-tuned,” he said.

According to him, the state intended to complete its skills acquisition training centre to enhance training of unemployed youths.

He said that when completed, no fewer than 30 different types of trades would be taught at the centre as part of efforts to empower women and youths in the state.

Similarly, the state government also plans to complete the overhead bridge at Triumph Publishing Company which had reached 70 per cent completion stage in addition to the Kofar Ruwa underpass along Katsina Road.

He said other important projects to be completed this year included the Tiga/Challawa Kano Independent Power Project as part of renewed effort to boost power supply in the state.

“The overhead bridge at Triumph Publishing Company and the IPP power project were inherited from the administration of former Gov. Rabi’u Kwankwaso which we hope to complete this year,” he said.

(NAN)