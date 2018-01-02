Notorious kidnapper who allegedly kills victims after receiving ransom arrested

Related News

The police in Jigawa have arrested a wanted kidnapper in the state.

The suspect, Buba Datti, an indigene of Bauchi State, has been on the run since last year. He was apprehended at about 12.30 p.m. at Fagam Village, Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa.

The Jigawa police spokesperson, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Dutse, the state capital.

Mr. Jinjiri said the kidnapper allegedly connived with eight others to kidnap two persons in Kafin Madaki, a Fulani settlement, at Gwaram Local Government Area.

“The captives, who were identified as Musa Ori, 15 and Umaru Sale, 13, all of Kafin Madaki settlement were killed after paying N3 million as ransom.”

Mr. Jinjiri said the other suspects are on the run.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that kidnapping has been on the rise in recent months in Gwaram Local Government Area.

Last year, 89-year-old, Abubakar Garba Mahmuda, village head of Kijin, was abducted but later released after paying a ransom of N3 million, which he said was his entire savings.