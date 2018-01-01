Sultan commissions Centre for Intellectual Services

Related News

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, on Monday commissioned a Centre for Intellectual Services on Sokoto Caliphate donated by former governor of the state, Aliyu Wamakko of the stat.

Mr. Wamakko is currently representing Sokoto North Senatorial District.

Represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Sambo Junaid, the sultan commended Wamakko for the gesture.

The sultan further appealed to other wealthy individuals to emulate the senator in propagating Islamic religion.

He also praised the legislator for helping in the publication of the literary works of the founding fathers of the Sokoto Caliphate.

“The day is very historic for the centre, working round the clock to propagate the literary works of the founding fathers of the Sokoto Caliphate.

“These founding fathers had tirelessly worked to write on all aspects of human lives, in spite of their legendary Jihad activities.”

Mr. Wamakko, who was represented by Musa Maitafsir, said that he donated the office to the centre, as part of his sustained efforts to bolster the growth and development of Islam and Islamic education.

Mr. Wamakko also said that all Islamic organisations would be provided with offices at the Africa Secretariat of the Muslim World League Organization, domiciled in Sokoto.

He further advocated an educational summit to brainstorm on the possibility of integrating the works of the founding fathers of Sokoto Caliphate into the existing curricular in Nigeria.

The senator, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, said doing so would help in revamping education and ensure the moral rejuvenation of youth.

The Religious Affairs Commissioner in Sokoto, Mani Katami, who was represented by Liman Maigero, Director, Shariah Education, pledged that the state government would continue to assist in the propagation of Islamic education.

The Chairman of the Management Committee of the Centre, Muhammadu Usman, also the District Head of Goronyo, expressed happiness that the centre, which operated in a rented office for over 15 years, now had a permanent office.

Two Islamic clerics, Sidi Sidi and Ahmadu Mai-Roba, described Mr. Wamakko’s gesture as unparalleled and urged other wealthy individuals to emulate him.

(NAN)