Katsina State Govt to recruit 5,000 NCE holders — Governor

The Katsina State Government says it will recruit 5,000 holders of National Certificate of Education (NCE) under its programme tagged ‘S-Power’ to shore up its teaching staff in primary schools.

Gov. Aminu Masari made the disclosure on Thursday in Rimi at a rally to receive some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr. Masari said the programme, which is similar to that of the Federal Government’s ‘N-Power programme’, was aimed at reducing unemployment especially among the teeming unemployed youths.

He said the programme was part of the administration’s determination to fight unemployment and reduce poverty in the state.

According to him, the NCE holders will be posted to teach in primary schools to improve the development of education in the state.

On the rally, the governor said he was highly impressed by the high turnout of the party supporters.

Mr. Masari described the defectors as notable politicians and urged them to be loyal to the party’s leadership and principles.

The state Chairman of APC, Shitu S. Shitu said that Mr. Masari’s leadership style had attracted many people to the party.

He said the state government had executed projects in the 359 wards across the state.

One of the defectors, Bilyaminu Rimi, assured that they would uphold the unity, progress and social interaction of the party.

He promised to ensure that APC emerged victorious during the forthcoming general elections in 2019. (NAN)