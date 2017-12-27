Christmas break: Few civil servants resume

Related News

Few federal civil servants on Wednesday, in Jigawa, resumed duties after the two days public holiday declared by the federal government for Christmas.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that activities at the federal secretariat in Dutse were low, with only a handful of workers present at the complex.

The two major car parks at the secretariat, which were usually choked up during working days, were empty, and only old and unused vehicles belonging to different ministries were there.

Some civil servants, who spoke on condition of anonymity, blamed the low turnout of workers after Christmas on the fact that most of the civil servants had spent their salaries on the festivity.

They added that the civil servants, who spent their salaries during Christmas needed to source some money to enable them return to their duty posts.

“Honesty, the turnout of workers is very low today, as most of the civil servants are yet to resume work.

“And they might have spent all they have for the celebration and may not have money to come to the office.

“So most of them need to borrow in order to come back to work. It has always been like this, as people travelled to their respective hometowns during the festive period.

“So it is expected that activities will be low, considering that people are always travelling during seasons like this; but I assure you that activities at the secretariat will pick up from next week.

“This is an annual phenomenon; I mean the reason for the low turnout of civil servants cannot be unconnected with the fact that it is a Christmas period.

“And most civil servants must have travelled home to see their loved ones,” they said.

NAN also reports that few personnel of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), National Directorate of Employment, NDE, and Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing, were seen at the secretariat.

(NAN)