Masari attacks Atiku as ex-Katsina speaker dumps PDP for APC

Related News

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has described the recent defection of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as an exercise in futility.

Mr. Masari made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Maiadua, Katsina State on Monday.

He said the defection of the vice president would not in any way affect the electoral success of the ruling APC, stressing Atiku had just answered his popular name.

He said the APC was aimed at repositioning the nation by creating leaders that would champion the positive cause of the nation and that “about 65 per cent of our political appointments were allocated to the youth”.

Mr. Masari said the era of “do or die politics was over as individual character and his performance speak for him in a political warfare, not unnecessary pride and display of wealth.”

He said APC in the state and federal levels would not be deterred by elitist tendencies, adding that “we are set to receive more defectors into the party by next year as many influential members of the opposition would be joining us soon.”

He said the party was willing and ready to accept and accommodate any individual who sought to defect into its fold, stressing politics was a game of number.

He said his administration had, in the last two years, constructed many roads, schools, hospitals and intensified efforts on security in the state.

Mr. Masari was in Maiadua Local Government Area to receive the former speaker of the state, Yau GojoGojo, who defected to APC from the PDP.

Mr. GojoGojo made the declaration in Maiadua, Katsina State where he was officially received by Gov. Aminu Masari and other top APC officials.

He said as a politician, he was satisfied with the leadership style of the APC, especially the transformation on security, agriculture, infrastructure and human empowerment, stressing the two years of APC at both federal and state levels were eventful.

He said he was also moved into the APC by the performance of Mr. Masari, especially on prudence, accountability, security and education.

The former legislator promised to uphold the constitution of the APC as well as campaign vigorously to ensure its success in future elections, stressing “I would be very hardworking and accessible to our members”.

In his address, Mr. Masari commended the former speaker for taking such a bold decision at the right time, while assuring him of every support from the party and the government hierarchy.

He said APC was not doing magic but was all out to correct the ills of the past through agricultural transformation, youth empowerment, promotion of security and infrastructure.

He cautioned the youth against drug abuse, indiscipline and misuse of the social media platforms to abuse elders.

He said the youth were the future leaders and it would be suicidal if they resorted to inimical practices.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that top party members and the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, were among thousands of people who attended the event.

Mr. GojoGojo served as the speaker throughout the tenure of former governor Ibrahim Shema.

(NAN)