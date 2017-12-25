Petrol sells at N220 per litre in Katsina – Survey

Related News

The scarcity of petroleum products is biting harder in Katsina State as most independent marketers increase price of petrol to over N220 per litre, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

A survey conducted by NAN indicated that only the NNPC Mega station on IBB Way, Himma, Oando, Mutunchi, AA Rano and Matrix filling stations are selling the product at the official pump price of N145 per litre within Katsina metropolis.

Long queues were recorded in these few filling stations where motorists spend several hours to get the commodity.

NAN also observed that with the exception of NNPC Mega station, in most of the filling stations selling petrol within Katsina metropolis, only one or two pumps dispense the product despite the long queues.

The situation is even worse in places like Charanchi, Kankia, Ingawa, Kurfi, Dutsinma, Kankara and Malumfashi, among others, where most of filling stations remained closed while few others sold at more than N220.

Motorists in those places mostly buy petrol from the black market and the price per gallon of four litres varies from place to place ranging from N1,200 and above.

Most of the motorists interviewed by NAN decried the situation and called on government to resolve the problem.

They noted that an increase in the price of petrol could affect other sectors of the economy.

Yusuf Abdullahi, a motorist, said most of the filling stations hoard the product and sell it at will and at exorbitant price.

“It is unfortunate that Nigerians still suffer to get petrol at the official rate.

“We want the government to hasten taking stringent measures against marketers either diverting or hoarding the product to serve as deterrent to others,’’ he said.

(NAN)