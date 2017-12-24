El-Rufai condemns Nindem attack, sues for peace

Related News

The Kaduna State Government has condemned the Friday night attack at Nindem village in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

No fewer than four people were killed and eight others injured in the attack said to be by a lone gunman.

The commander of a security task force in the area, Operation Safe Haven, Idong Ekpeyong, told journalists on Saturday in Kafanchan that the gunman opened fire on a group of people who were observing Christmas Carol at a village square.

The colonel said troops of the Operation Safe Haven responded to a distress call over the attack and helped some of the victims.

He said the victims were conveyed to the Patrick Yakowa Hospital, Kafanchan for medical attention.

He said the army and the police were conducting an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, in a government statement signed by Mr. El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, the governor said that the hard won peace in the area must be sustained and the culprits brought to book.

“Security forces have informed the Kaduna State Government that there was an attack in Nimdem village on the night of Friday, 22nd December 2017. The government was further briefed that arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing.

“The government condemns this incident, and calls on all stakeholders to help uphold peace by working to avoid escalation and by supporting the security forces.

“Government commiserates with the families of the victims in this sad moment. The grief and pain these acts of violence leave in their wake can be devastating. It is important that all communities stand firm against any threat to peace, and reject those who might want to reprise the terrible events of December 2016.

“Government appeals for calm as security forces take action to restore peace and stability. Nobody should be allowed to truncate the right of citizens to live in peace and enjoy safety, or thwart their legitimate expectations of celebrating Christmas and the New Year in peace.”