Reps panel recommends immediate redeployment of Kano Police commissioner

A House of Representatives panel has recommended the immediate redeployment of the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf, for being partisan.

This is just as another committee which investigated the invasion of the residence of a member of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Rano, who is loyal to former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, laid its reports to the house at plenary on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that five officers of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS traveled from Lagos to conduct a search at the residence of Mr. Rano, earlier in 2017.

Mr. Rano had told the House of Representatives that nothing incriminating was found in his Kano residence.

The operatives, after booking at the Kano Criminal Investigation Department, CID, office that they were going to conduct a search at the residence of the lawmaker in Sharada, also went to his daughter’s house in the neighborhood.

The panel, which was chaired by Toby Okechukwu (PDP – Enugu), was constituted by the House in February following the adoption of a motion by Aliyu Madaki to the effect that SARS operatives invaded the residence of a lawmaker.

The panel made eight recommendations which include that the police authorities in Kano State desist from being partisan and must strive to restore cordial relationship among the political class and the people of the state.

“Posting a new commissioner of police to the state will allow a fresh, healthy and peaceful relationship within the political class in the state and create the enabling environment for peace to thrive,” the panel said.

The panel said police officers breached due process when they invaded the residence of the lawmaker in Nasarawa Quarters without procuring a valid search warrant.

The panel said the affected officers also breached due process when they invaded and searched the residence of Mr. Rano’s daughter in Naibawa Quarters, Kano State, without a valid search warrant.

The committee said the affected officers should be made to face appropriate sanctions by the police authorities for their actions.