Tambuwal presents N220 billion 2018 budget

Related News

Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Thursday presented the 2018 budget to the Sokoto State House of Assembly with a total estimate of N220 billion earmarked to be spent by the government.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Sokoto, Mr. Tambuwal said 69.9 percent of the budget, or N152.8 is for capital expenditure while the sum of N67.6 billion, representing over 30 per cent, was set aside for recurrent expenditure.

Mr. Tambuwal said for the third year running, education sector got the highest allocation with 26.1 per cent of the total budget sum, followed by Health sector which was allocated the sum of of N20.932 billion. Agriculture got the third highest allocation with N16.535 billion.

Similarly, N14,255 billion was allocated to the ministry of Works and Transport while the N11.560 billion was allocated to ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey.

“The Budget, tagged ‘Budget of sustainable positive change’, will focus on completion of the projects started in the preceding year and ensure execution of new ones in line with our development policy agenda. It is a budget carefully formulated to address the fundamental future needs of our people.

“On 2017 budget, let me announce it here that the implementation was smooth and in harmony with provisions of existing laws and regulations. It is also gladdening to note that, in the face of critical resource constraints, we have recorded significant milestone of worthy note,” the governor added.

Mr. Tambuwal said in order to provide conducive economic and commercial environment in the state, the Ministry of Energy would be created in 2018.

He said this will help in creating employment opportunities all over the state. He added that N1,450 billion has been earmarked for the energy sector and the take off of the new ministry.

He said key projects earmarked to be executed include the completion of the 38mw independent power project inherited from the previous administration, construction of 30km feeder road from Kuruwa-Kaurare in Tureta Local Government, 10km feeder road from Goronyo-Birjingo-Tuluttu in Goronyo Local Government, 18km feeder road from Toronkawa-Binjin Muza-Kibiyare in Yabo Local Government Area, 15km feeder road from Kebbe-Girkau-Mazoji in Kebbe Local Government among others.

While urging the lawmakers to expedite action on the budget documentation, Mr. Tambuwal assured that all provisions passed will be implemented for the benefit of the citizenry.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the state House of Assemby, Salihu Maidaji, commended Mr. Tambuwal for achievements recorded since he came to power in 2015.

He said the lawmakers will work extra hard to ensure the passage of the document in record time.