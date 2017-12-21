Embattled ex-Kano APC Chairman appointed commissioner

Related News

Following the resignation of the Abdullahi Abbas as the chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Kano, the state governor, Umar Ganduje, has appointed him a commissioner.

It is not yet clear which portfolio he would be assigned to superitend.

Governor Ganduje, who forwarded a letter requesting for the appointment to the state assembly, said the move was, ”a new dawn in Kano politics.”

After appearing before the state lawmakers, Mr. Abbas was given a clean bill due to the fact that he was a former commissioner under former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the crisis in Kano’s political terrain deepened with the resignation of Mr. Abbas, who was indicted in the feud between Governor Ganduje and his deputy, Hafizu Abubakar.

An aide to the Commissioner of Information, Faizu Alfindiki, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Abbas had resigned although no immediate reason was given for the decision.

The deputy governor had recently stirred the hornet’s nest, in a radio programme, when he indicated that he would not run on the same ticket with the governor in 2019, citing the fact that he had been sidelined in governance and party affairs in the state. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the removal of his ward chairman.

A rattled Governor Ganduje immediately ordered that the said official be reinstated and urged politicians in the state to respect his deputy in all their actions.

On Thursday, a motion raised by the assembly’s deputy speaker, Hamisu Chidari, had requested his colleagues to allow Mr. Abbas forego the mandatory screening for state officials.

Mr. Abbas, after he was allowed to bow and go said he was happy with the new development.

He said he was ready to work with Governor Ganduje and contribute his quota to the development of Kano.