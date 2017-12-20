M.Sc degree holders apply for primary school job in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai

Kaduna State Government, on Wednesday, began screening of 43,806 applicants for 25,000 teaching positions in its primary schools, with M.Sc. degree holders being among the applicants.

The list of applicants pasted on the notice board at Rimi College, Kaduna, one of the examination centres, showed that two applicants held M.Sc. degrees in Biochemistry and Water Resources.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the examination of the applicants was held in 130 centres across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Other centres include Government Secondary School (GSS), Kakuri; GSS, Narayi; and Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Ungwan Mua’zu.

The examination was conducted under tight security, with officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and police personnel stationed at the centres.

A Permanent Member, Kaduna State Basic Education Board, Mary Ambi, said only those who scored the minimum points and possessed the required qualification would be contacted for an oral interview afterwards.

NAN recalls that the state government had in October announced plans to sack 21,780 primary school teachers for allegedly failing a competency test.

The test was conducted by the state government in June.

Meanwhile, the state wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has rejected the government decision to sack the teachers.

Consequently, the union has taken the state government to the National Industrial Court, asking the court to determine if government has the mandate to conduct the test.

The NUT had on October 30, filed a motion of “interlocutory injunction”, asking the court to restrain government from dismissing or disengaging any teacher on the basis of the test.

Justice Lawal Mani, in his ruling on December. 14, granted the prayer pending the determination of the substantive suit and adjourned the case until February 6, 2018.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.