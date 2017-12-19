Katsina govt. trains 479 women in skill acquisition – Commissioner

Related News

The Katsina State Government says it has trained 479 women in skill acquisition and trades from 2011 to 2017 to enable them to be self-reliant.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Badiyya Hassan, spoke at the graduation for the participants on Tuesday in Katsina.

“The state government trained the women in tailoring, shoe and bag-making, knitting, soap and pomade making and perfume production.

“The state government will give equipment to 21 women that excelled during their training in different trades.

“It will also give each of the 479 women N5, 000 to start business.

“The women multi-purpose training centre in Katsina will also issue certificates to all the 479 women that participated in the training,” she said.

Mrs. Hassan said that the state government was committed to empowering women and ensures the realisation of stable families in the state.

She said that the state government had commenced the renovation of three skill acquisition training centres in each of the three senatorial districts in the state.

The commissioner urged women to form cooperative societies to enable them to benefit from the loan facility granted by the state government to fight poverty.

Earlier, the principal of the Women Multipurpose Centre, Fatimah Mohammed, urged the state government to provide more training equipment in the centre.

“The women multipurpose needed more training equipment to train more women in skill acquisition.

“Many women want to be trained in the area of handcrafts, but we lack the facilities to cover all of them,” the commissioner said.

The acting Sole Administrator, Kaita Local Government Area, Ummah Abdullahi, advised the beneficiaries to make proper use of the equipment given to them.

