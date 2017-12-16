Hundreds of youth attack, rob Kaduna residents

Related News

Youth in their hundreds on Saturday while in a procession attacked residents of Badarawa area of Kaduna state with dangerous weapons.

The youth, popularly called the ‘yan Shara’ meaning sweepers, attacked traders and commuters at the popular Katuru road, stabbing and seizing mobile phones and money from any person they came across.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter caught in the melee escaped being lynched by the rampaging youth.

The real cause of the riot could not be immediately ascertained as residents fled in different directions.

The police immediately arrived after a distress call and cordoned the area. They made a number of arrests.

One of the arrested youth said they were coming from the venue of the centenary Durbar celebrating 100 years since the creation of Kaduna state which took place at the Murtala Square Kaduna.

A police officer who also spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said they will make more arrests after investigations.

A victim who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, said, ” They collected all I have in me, my phones, money. They were many and they robbed anyone they met on the street. Thank Allah I was not killed but about four people were stabbed right before me.”