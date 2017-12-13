Township roads: Zamfara govt. pays N100 million compensation to land owners

Related News

The Zamfara State government has paid over N100 million as compensation to over 200 people whose land, houses and shops were acquired for expansion of township roads in Talata-Mafara, headquarters of Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Lands, Housing and Urban Planning, Ahmad Sharu, made this known during the commencement of the payment to the affected persons at the Emir’s palace in Talata-Mafara on Wednesday.

Mr. Sharu said the compensation was for the expansion of township road projects in Tudun Wada area in Talata-Mafara.

“We are now paying the compensation to the owners of the affected houses, lands and shops among others after which we will commence demolition of structures in the affected areas soon.

“We have already mobilised the company that will handle the project. We have already directed them to remove all the structures before three weeks,” he said.

He urged people of the area to cooperate with the government and the contractor to enable him to complete the work in time.