Kano Assembly approves amendment of 1999 Constitution

The Kano State House of Assembly has approved the amendment of some laws in the 1999 Constitution which include financial autonomy to States’ Houses Assembly among others.

The approval followed series of deliberations by the lawmakers following the adoption of the National Assembly bill on the amendment.

The Speaker, Abdullahi Ata, said at the plenary on Tuesday in Kano that the house had approved eight out of the 15 alterations as requested by the National Assembly.

Mr. Ata said the alterations included financial autonomy for States’ House of Assembly, the removal of force from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the provision of an independent candidate during the general elections in the country.

According to the speaker, the house will deliberate on the remaining seven areas as requested by the National Assembly which included the autonomy for Local Government among others. (NAN)

