Sokoto commences measles campaign, targets one million children

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has flagged off the 2017 measles vaccination campaign with a target of reaching one million children across the Sokoto State.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Tambuwal said all necessary arrangements have been concluded for a successful exercise.

He said the one million children targeted is realistic considering the fact that the vaccines will be administered in two phases.

“Twelve local government areas will be covered in first phase while eleven local government areas will be covered in second phase. So far, the state government and our development partners have committed huge resources in order to eradicate measles and other killer diseases among our children.

“Enough vaccines have been provided that will cater for children in all the nooks and crannies of the state,” he added.

According to Mr. Tambuwal, the state government has already paid all its obligations in the form of counterpart funding and all partners have been up to date in their payments for the exercise.

He urged parents and healthcare givers to sustain the efforts to eradicate the disease, assuring people that the vaccines were safe.

The governor directed all local government areas to flag off the same campaign in their various localities.

In his remarks, the state commissioner of health, Balarabe Kakale, said 1500 teams have been set up to work across all the local governments in the state in order to ensure every eligible child has been immunised.