Police arrest woman over attempt to sell twins at N350,000 in Katsina

The Police in Katsina State have arrested one Salima Lawal, 30, of Marabar-Kankara, Malumfashi Local Government Area, for allegedly attempting to sell her twin babies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the twins are baby girls and less than two months old.

The Commissioner of Police, Besen Gwana, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

Mr. Gwana said the woman had approached a person (name withheld) in Faskari Local Government Area of the state and negotiated to sell the twins to him at the cost of N350,000.

He said that after negotiations to buy them at the price, the person went to bring the money.

‘’Instead of him to bring the money to her, he reported the case to the police.

‘’The next thing she saw were policemen who arrested her,’’ he said.

The commissioner urged people to continue to assist police with information that would assist in curbing criminal acts in the state.

He said the woman would be charged to court.

The suspect told newsmen that she committed the act without the consent of her husband and father of the twins.

(NAN)