Buhari sets 500 prisons inmates free in Kano

Nigeria-Prisons
A Nigerian Prison used to illustrate the story.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday pardoned 500 inmates of the Kurmawa Central Prisons in Kano metropolis as part of federal government’s efforts to decongest prisons.

Mr. Buhari granted the pardon when he arrived at the place in company with the state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the president was on a two-day official visit to Kano State.

The prisoners include males and females.

The president advised the affected inmates to be of good behaviour and shun anything that could bring them back to prison.

He charged them to engage in lawful ventures to enable them to become useful members of the society.

president also gave the inmates an The undisclosed amount of money to transport themselves to their respective homes.

In his remarks, Mr. Ganduje also advised the inmates to conduct themselves well and contribute meaningfully to societal development.

NAN reports that Mr. Buhari earlier visited the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

