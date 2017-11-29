2018 Hajj: Katsina govt. approves N300,000 as minimum deposit

Related News

The Katsina State Government has announced N300,000 as minimum Hajj fare deposit by intending pilgrims in the state for the 2018 Hajj.

The Executive Director of the Katsina Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muhammad Abu-Rimi, made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said that the effective date for the commencement of the initial deposit is between ‘’November, 2017 and March 2018’’.

The director said this followed the directives given to the state pilgrims’ welfare agencies nationwide to commence collection of 2018 deposit with immediate effect.

‘’I wish to call on people wishing to perform 2018 Hajj to visit our zonal offices nearest to them to register.

‘’They should come with indigene letter from their respective local governments, e-passport, certified bank draft of N300,000 or more, payable to Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, and female pilgrims must have a male guide ‘muharram’.

‘’We wish to call on intending pilgrims to note that the board does not register pilgrims by proxy and does not accept cash payment and anybody who does so should have himself/herself to blame,’’ he said.

He also said that those who performed Hajj not more than five years ago would pay additional N163,000 in addition to the final Hajj fare to be announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) later.

(NAN)