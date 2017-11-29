FRSC records 105 road crashes, 49 deaths in nine months in Jigawa

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Jigawa State, Angus Ibezim, on Wednesday said 105 road crashes were recorded in the state between January and September.

Mr. Ibezim disclosed this during the Ember Months Sensitisation campaign in Dutse with the theme: “Right To Life On The Highway Non Negotiable”.

He said 49 persons died and 370 others got injured in the different road crashes that occurred during the period under review.

“A cursory analysis of our crash record so far in the year shows that in the first quota of 2017, 30 road crashes were reported with 134 people injured and 10 killed.

” In the second quota, 43 cases were reported with 120 people injured and 13 killed, whereas in the third quota, 32 cases were reported with 116 people injured and 26 killed, totaling 49 people killed within nine months,” he said.

The sector commander said to curtail the ugly menace, the command had intensified its road safety advocacy, public enlightenment and enforcement.

“For instance, within the nine months under review, the command carried out robust public enlightenment campaign as follows: 33 times on TV; 117 times on radio; six times in motor parks; nine times in mosques and eight times in churches,” he said.

