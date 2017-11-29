Kaduna sacks 4,042 local government workers

Related News

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the sack of 4,042 local government staff across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Jafaru Sani, on Tuesday said that the sack was part of the ongoing restructuring of the local government system embarked upon by the state government.

Mr. Sani also said that 3,159 staff among those disengaged had put in 10 years and were retired while the remaining 893 had their jobs terminated for redundancy.

Speaking further, the commissioner explained that the retired staff would be paid their November salary including three months’ salary in lieu of notice, while their pension benefits would be worked out by their pension administrators.

“It is a known fact that the LGAs were overburdened by redundant and unproductive staff who are contributing nothing to the development of the councils. Those whose appointments were terminated would be paid their November salary, one month salary in lieu of notice and gratuity according to the civil service rule.

“To ensure development at the local levels, therefore, we have to do what is right by downsizing the redundant staff to free some funds that would be injected in developmental projects.

“With the disengagement, the supporting members of staff at the 23 LGAs are now 6,732, excluding primary school teachers and primary health care workers.”