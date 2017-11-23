Support my efforts to revamp Kaduna educational sector, El-Rufai tells NASS members

Related News

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has called on the National Assembly members from Kaduna State to help save future generations from servitude by ensuring that quality public education is offered in the state.

Mr. El-Rufai made this call in Abuja on Wednesday while holding a regular consultative meeting with members of the National Assembly from the state.

The governor also informed the lawmakers that the state government has received 43,806 applications from prospective teachers to be deployed to public primary schools in the state. The state plans to employ at least 25,000 qualified teachers.

The state recently announced its plans to dismiss over 21000 teachers, who had failed a competency test set. The decision has continued to generate diverse reactions in and out of the state.

The governor explained that all the newly shortlisted applicants will be subjected to oral and practical examinations, to be followed by interview and final verification to ascertain the authenticity of their qualifications. He said those who scale through will undergo training on teaching before their deployment to classrooms to teach.

“The issue of ensuring quality and competent teachers in public schools is something crucial and doable, but it requires courage, sincerity and honesty as guiding principles.

“We are all products of quality public schools and can compete anywhere in the world; we are beneficiaries of quality education from public schools and we have achieved a lot from the sacrifices made by previous leaders. Having benefitted from quality public education, we must be committed to reviving our public schools. The unqualified teachers that are being replaced will get all their rights and entitlements.

“This reform is necessary hard work, and will not be derailed by propaganda, blackmail, and deliberate misrepresentation of facts. Reform is not restricted to recruiting and retaining competent teachers. We are constructing and reconstructing schools, class rooms, updating the curriculum, providing facilities and teaching aids and teachers’ welfare.

“We removed the career barrier for teachers in 2015. Teachers in Kaduna State can rise to Grade Level 17 (Permanent Secretary grade) without having to stop being teachers”, the governor said.

The governor thanked the lawmakers for their support irrespective of political parties.

Yakubu Barde, the Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, led the Kaduna State National Assembly delegation to the meeting. He assured the governor that the lawmakers will continue to work assiduously with the governor in championing the progress and development of Kaduna state.