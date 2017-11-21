Top official who oversaw controversial test of Kaduna teachers dies

Andrew Nok
Andrew Nok

The man supervising the process leading to the sack of over 21,000 primary school teachers in Kaduna state has died.

Andrew Nok, the state’s commissioner of education, died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Details of his death is still sketchy but a source at the Kaduna Government House said the commissioner died after a brief illness.

An official of the state said he fell ill a few weeks ago, hospitalised and discharged last week after he recovered.

He was to resume work today, before suddenly relapsing.

Mr. Nok, a professor of Biochemistry, has won many national and international awards.

In 2010, he won Nigeria’s highest academic honour, the Nigerian National Order of Merit, in the science category.

His work on the discovery of the gene responsible for sleeping sickness won the NLNG Science Prize in 2009.

He was the 2013 winner of the Alexander von Humboldt prize for science.

The 1983 Biochemistry graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was born at Nok village in Jaba local government of Kaduna state on January 11, 1962.

He taught at his alma mater until his appointment as commissioner in July, 2015.

ROLE IN TEACHERS TEST

As commissioner of education, Mr. Nok supervised the conduct of the competency test conducted across the state last month.

He later expressed disgust at the performance of the teachers in the competency test.

“You will be surprised to know that someone teaching science, for example, could not define science,” he was reported saying early this month.

“Such a person has no business teaching in our schools. What we want to do is to know who is teaching what in our schools and whether the person is competent enough to teach,” Professor Nok

While dedending the exercise, Mr. Nok said it “was not designed to witch-hunt anyone.

“Those that do not fit in the profession will be transferred to areas they could make impact and those that are beyond redemption, I am sorry, they will have to go.”

The teachers’ sack has generated heated debate among Nigerians.

The Nigerian Labour Congress last week announced its decision to lock down Kaduna in protest of the teachers’ sack.

That was after President Muhammadu Buhari publicly declared his support for the Kaduna government’s decision.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post has been updated with additional details and background information.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Iyanda

    Every soul shall taste death at his or appointed time. It is only a coincidence this happened after the test controversy.

  • zacchaeus Akinleye

    Heartfelt condolences to the family and the people of Kaduna State for the loss of a quality citizen. May he find peace.

  • M-olaniyi Odebode

    Was this really a coincidence or could Prof. Nok’s sudden demise be linked to foul play? Autopsy should tell. May his soul rest in peace.

  • DAVID DOGO

    This a devastating loss!!!

  • thusspokez

    His death might well be a coincidence or might be work-related stress — Stress is a killer, and known to cause sudden cardiac death. And if his autopsy report found the latter, them El-Refai (and Buhari) should take the blame. Examine Mr. Nok statement below and continue with my argument below:

    “While defending the exercise, Mr. Nok said it “was not designed to witch-hunt anyone.”

    “Those that do not fit in the profession will be transferred to areas they could make impact and those that are beyond redemption, I am sorry, they will have to go.”

    Clearly Mr. Nok hadn’t tried to politicise the issue or publicly ridiculed and disgraced the teachers — that was done by governor EL-Rufai who was also bent on sacking ALL the teachers against the common sense of Mr Nok who was more considerate.

    Clearly the two men had a different approach to solving the problem. One therefore wonders if this had led to a frosty relationship between the two men, culminating and causing whatever it is that killed Mr. Nok.

  • musa aliero

    Dem don jazz am to death!