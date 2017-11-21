Top official who oversaw controversial test of Kaduna teachers dies

Related News

The man supervising the process leading to the sack of over 21,000 primary school teachers in Kaduna state has died.

Andrew Nok, the state’s commissioner of education, died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Details of his death is still sketchy but a source at the Kaduna Government House said the commissioner died after a brief illness.

An official of the state said he fell ill a few weeks ago, hospitalised and discharged last week after he recovered.

He was to resume work today, before suddenly relapsing.

Mr. Nok, a professor of Biochemistry, has won many national and international awards.

In 2010, he won Nigeria’s highest academic honour, the Nigerian National Order of Merit, in the science category.

His work on the discovery of the gene responsible for sleeping sickness won the NLNG Science Prize in 2009.

He was the 2013 winner of the Alexander von Humboldt prize for science.

The 1983 Biochemistry graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was born at Nok village in Jaba local government of Kaduna state on January 11, 1962.

He taught at his alma mater until his appointment as commissioner in July, 2015.

ROLE IN TEACHERS TEST

As commissioner of education, Mr. Nok supervised the conduct of the competency test conducted across the state last month.

He later expressed disgust at the performance of the teachers in the competency test.

“You will be surprised to know that someone teaching science, for example, could not define science,” he was reported saying early this month.

“Such a person has no business teaching in our schools. What we want to do is to know who is teaching what in our schools and whether the person is competent enough to teach,” Professor Nok

While dedending the exercise, Mr. Nok said it “was not designed to witch-hunt anyone.

“Those that do not fit in the profession will be transferred to areas they could make impact and those that are beyond redemption, I am sorry, they will have to go.”

The teachers’ sack has generated heated debate among Nigerians.

The Nigerian Labour Congress last week announced its decision to lock down Kaduna in protest of the teachers’ sack.

That was after President Muhammadu Buhari publicly declared his support for the Kaduna government’s decision.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post has been updated with additional details and background information.