Supreme Court adjourns appeal against Jokolo’s reinstatement as Emir of Gwandu

Related News

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned until April 28 to hear an appeal filed against the reinstatement of Mustapha Jokolo as Emir of Gwandu.

Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, leading a five-member panel of justices held that two motions listed for hearing were not yet before the court.

“In the light of this, the appeal would not be heard today. It is hereby adjourned until April 28.

“Parties are therefore, required to ensure that all motions are properly filed and placed before the court before the next adjourned date,” he said.

The Court of Appeal, in Sokoto, on April 14, 2016 reaffirmed the decision of the Kebbi State High Court, which reinstated the deposed Mr. Jokolo as Emir of Gwandu.

The appellate court also ordered that all his salaries and entitlements for the 10 years he was out of office be paid to him as ordered by the high court.

The present Emir of Gwandu, Muhammad Bashar, however, approached the apex court challenging the judgment of both courts.

He had urged the apex court to set aside the decision of the lower court, adding that he (Bashar) was legitimately appointed as Emir of Gwandu, after Mr. Jokolo was deposed by the state government.

Mr. Bashar had averred that the process of deposing an emir was enshrined in the state’s legal framework, adding that Mr. Jokolo’s deposition followed due process.

He had listed the former emir, the state government and 12 others as respondents.

The judges of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Tunde Awotoye, held that Jokolo’s deposition by former Governor Adamu Aliero of Kebbi, contravened the provisions of the law.

The panel held that the action specifically ran against Sections 6 and 7 of the Chief Appointment and Deposition Law of the state.

The court held that from evidence place before it, the state government neither made inquiry into the allegation against Mr. Jokolo, nor consulted the state Council of Chiefs before carrying out the decision.

(NAN)