Four killed as Kaduna community members protest murder of vigilante leader

Residents of Sabon Gayan community in Kaduna State on Sunday blocked the Kaduna-Abuja expressway for several hours to protest the killing and dismembering of the body of the leader of the community vigilante group.

Some members of the community who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said Haruna Maikaji, the leader of the local vigilante, was abducted by kidnappers in his farm and stoned to death for trying to mobilise his members to confront the kidnappers in the surrounding bushes.

“The kidnappers got information of a meeting convened by Mallam Haruna three days ago, to mobilise his members to assist security agents in confronting the kidnappers in surrounding bushes.

“The kidnappers picked him up this morning and tried to shoot him to death. But, bullets couldn’t penetrate him, so they pelted him to death with stones and then dismembered the body. It’s very gruesome. We just gathered the dismembered body for burial,” Rabi’u Salisu, a trader, said.

“Three Fulani men were killed in a reprisal attack and the main road is currently blocked by irate community youths who are also insisting that, the governor must come to the place and address their problem before they will open the road.

“I am standing right in front of the bodies of the Fulani men who were killed, but one of them escaped with machete wounds,” the residents said in a telephone interview.

“The irate community youth said they would not mind spending days until the governor comes despite attempt to disperse them with tear gas by the police and army,” Saratu Musa, a housewife, said.

Mrs. Musa said the Deputy Governor, Bala Bantex, and top security officers were at the scene trying to calm the situation,

Cyril Abeh, Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, did not return calls or respond to a text message sent to his number.

The protest led to a long traffic jam up to five kilometres from Sabon Bayan, scene of the incident.

While the protest lasted, some vehicles were seen packed at various locations along the road with others returning to Abuja and Kaduna axis for their safety.