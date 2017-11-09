See ridiculous answers Kaduna teachers gave to ‘Primary 4’ questions

Related News

The Kaduna State government has released the answer scripts of some teachers who participated in the competency test set by the government.

Basic questions like the full name of the governor, the three state of matter and so on were found difficult to answer by some of the teachers.

The government said it plans to sack over 20,000 teachers who failed the test, a move opposed by the workers’ union.

See some of the answer scripts as released by the government below.

Kaduna Teachers Answer sheet – Released by Kaduna state government

Kaduna Teachers Answer sheet – Released by Kaduna state government

Kaduna Teachers Answer sheet – Released by Kaduna state government

Kaduna Teachers Answer sheet – Released by Kaduna state government

Kaduna Teachers Answer sheet – Released by Kaduna state government

Kaduna Teachers Answer sheet – Released by Kaduna state government