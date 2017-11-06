Nigerian military to commence Operation “Harbin Kunama ll” in Zamfara – Official

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali. [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]
Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali. [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, has said that a military joint patrol tagged: “Operation Harbin Kunama II” will commence in Zamfara in December to completely wipe out terrorists in the area.

Mr. Dan-Ali disclosed this in Gusau while speaking to reporters on counter-terrorism operations in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that Operation Harbin Kunama I was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2016 during which scores of armed bandits were killed.

The minister said that just like the military was carrying out Operation Awatse in the South-west and Operation Crocodile Smile II in the South-south, Harbin Kunama II would begin in the state in December.

He stated that different forms of anti-terrorism operations under various army code names would continue to be carried out in all the geo-political zones of the country to seriously decimate terrorists and their activities.

He reiterated the ability of the Nigerian Army to fully curtail terrorism in the country “so that people can continue to live in peace and enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

NAN reports that the minister, in company of the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, and the officer Commanding Special Operations Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Ismaila Kaita, were in the state for the inauguration of some completed projects at the 207 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force in Gusau.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.