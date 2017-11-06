Again Shiites accuse police of killing members

Related News

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has accused mobile police officers of killing two of its members.

A statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the spokesperson of the movement, Ibrahim Musa, said the shooting was carried out by mobile police officers in Kano who were drafted to stop the Shiite group’s Arbaeen annual trek that started on Sunday.

“Thousands of IMN members started the trek from Kofar Mazugal inside Kano metropolis in the morning around 10:00 a.m., prayed afternoon prayers at Kofar Nasarawa and terminated today’s trek at the popular Lado overhead bridge.

“It was while people were dispersing that mobile policemen arrived the scene and started firing teargas and eventually live bullets. A muslim brother and sister were confirmed shot and killed by the police and their corpses taken by their attackers. Many people were reportedly injured”, the statement said.

“However while terminating today’s trek, a leading member of IMN in Kano Sunusi Abdulqadir, called on members of IMN to go back home peacefully as they came, and return tomorrow to continue the march to Zaria,” the statement added.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Magaji Majia, on Monday said that he is yet to get the details of what happened.

“I only know that Kano State Police Command has warned them to stop the planned procession,” he said.

On Saturday, the leader of the IMN in Kano, Sunusi Abdulkadir, announced that the Shiites from Borno, Yobe, Bauchi and Jigawa States will commence the procession from Kano to a town along Zaria road.

He said the procession will not reach Zaria town as they used to do in the past.

Arbaeen procession is part of Shiites religious rites in commemoration of the death of grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Sayyid Hussein, killed at Karbala.