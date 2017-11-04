Zamfara governor spends N500 million on Gusau emir’s new palace

Related News

The Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari, on Saturday inspected the palace of Emir of Gusau being executed at a cost of N505 million by the state government.

The governor also inspected the reconstruction of 23-km Gusau Bypass.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had in July awarded the road to TRIACTA Construction Ltd at a cost of N2.2 billion.

Mr. Yari, who expressed satisfaction with the quality and level of jobs done on the two projects, urged the contractors to ensure timely completion of the projects.

“Our administration since inception has embarked on various development projects aimed at improving the lives of the people,” the governor said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ibrahim Dosara.

The governor, who had earlier met with heads of security agencies over the security situation in the state, urged the people to ensure that the projects were protected against damage or abuse.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Project Monitoring Committee, Lawal Liman, assured the governor of supervision of the contractors to ensure delivery of quality jobs and timely completion.

NAN also reports that the new emirs’ palace which is one of the modern palaces being built by the government has facilities such as spacious reception, dinning room, Emir’s wing and guest houses.

It also has boys’ quarters and girls’ arena, Sarkin Gida and Sarkin Dogarai quarters, a school and a mosque, perimeter fence with two gates.

(NAN)