6,000 patients benefit from Kebbi joint medical outreach

Related News

The Director of Medical services in Kebbi State, Aminu Bunza, said that 6,000 patients have been treated in a joint outreach by the state and Moses Lake medical centre based in the U. S.

Mr. Bunza, a medical doctor, also the chairman of the ongoing outreach programme told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, on Tuesday that in addition to 60 medical experts from the U. S., 120 Doctors and 30 consultants have also been deployed under the programme across the country.

He said that 400 health workers had also been deployed to ensure success of the outreach while 160 eye and 100 dental patients have been operated upon and 1,200 had their issues diagnosed in the medical centre.

According to him the three-week outreach programme provided free drugs and services to patients stressing that funding would be provided to patients that have been referred to other hospitals.

He said that blood donors also provided 50 pints of blood and appealed to the public to donate blood.

He said patients from far distance were supported by their local government councils to attend the outreach.

A cross section of the patients said the free drugs provided had relieved them of financial burden in treating their ailments and expressed hope the outreach would be extended.

(NAN)