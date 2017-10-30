Kebbi gets new Chief Judge

Related News

The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, has sworn-in Justice Asabe Karatu as the state’s acting Chief Judge.

Mr. Karatu, who was sworn in on Monday in Birnin Kebbi, takes over from Justice Bala Mairiga, who retired last week.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a valedictory court session was held on Monday in Birnin Kebbi, to mark the retirement of Mr. Mairiga.

In a brief speech at the session, Mr. Mairiga appealed to the judicial officers to sustain changes he introduced which had improved the dispensation of justice.

He called on the executive arm of government to provide funds for the multi-door court house to enhance alternative dispute resolution.

Mr. Mairiga said that he was particularly proud to say that his tenure was a clean one with judges free from corruption.

“No judge was found wanting in the discharge of his or her functions,’’ he said.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rakiya Ayuba-Haruna, commended the retired Chief Judge for the reforms that transformed the judiciary, after he became Chief Judge in 2012.

“We shall particularly remain grateful for the amendment of the state high court procedure rules and your insistence on sanitising the judiciary to effectively handle its mandate as the last hope of the poor,” she said.

Soon after the valedictory court session, Bagudu swore in Karatu who, in a brief speech, pledged to improve on the relationship between the judiciary and other arms of government.

(NAN)