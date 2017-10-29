Bandits ambush Nigerian soldiers in Zamfara

Related News

The Nigerian Army on Sunday confirmed an ambush by suspected bandits against its anti-terrorism team on Friday around Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, made the confirmation in a telephone interview.

He, however, said none of the soldiers was killed during the attack.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, also said the army headquarters was still gathering intelligence on the unfortunate development.

Bandits had terrorised innocent citizens in the state, especially in rural communities; but troops of Nigerian Army made their criminal operations uncomfortable.

A source at the 223 Light Tank Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Gusau, told the News Agency of Nigeria that one soldier was wounded and two operational vehicles were burnt by the hoodlums.

The source also said a number of the hoodlums were killed by soldiers, while some escaped with bullet wounds.

“Soldiers are on top of the situation,” the source insisted.

(NAN)