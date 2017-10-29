Why I’m not fulfilled at 81– Balarabe Musa

Related News

An Octogenarian and former Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, on Saturday said his wish and desire for Nigeria has yet to be fulfilled, 57 years after the nation’s independence.

Mr. Musa, who turned 81 on Oct. 21, said in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that his birthday wish was to have better Nigeria.

Mr. Musa is a left-wing Nigerian politician elected Governor of Kaduna State during the Second Republic.

He held office between October 1, 1979 and June 23, 1981 when he was impeached.

Mr. Musa said: “Though, I felt great on the attainment of a new age and achievements in life, I would have been more fulfilled, if the country has overcome most of its development challenges.

“At 81, I will say I feel great and I thank God for everything. But, I am not completely fulfilled because we are yet to have the country of our dreams.

“We are yet to have a country where there is equity and respect for rights and dignity of all citizens.

“We are yet to have a country where the governed are good followers and leaders think first think about the people and not the other way round.

“I desire a better Nigeria where everyone will feel the impact of governance that is my birthday wish for the country.’’

He decried the non-payment of pensions and salaries by many states in spite of the Federal Government’s intervention with the Paris Club loan refund.

Mr. Musa described the situation as “an erosion of human dignity’’ as workers were finding it hard to survive.

He also decried corruption in high places, urging the Federal Government to confront the menace head on.

The former governor said the country was facing serious challenges and advised the government to do all it could to address the problems.

Mr. Musa then urged the government to “rescue the economy from the private sector’’ which he said had impoverished citizens for profit motive.

He said the government should take back some corporations which were privatised and run them for the wellbeing of its citizen.

“This privatisation of the economy is creating a survival of the fittest situation. Government needs to go back to business and put the economy in public hands,” Mr. Musa said.

The statesman and foremost politician urged Nigerians to work with unity of purpose for the progress and development of the country, saying that division was antithetical to development. (NAN)