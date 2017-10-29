APC floors PDP to win Sokoto by-election

Related News

The All Progressives Congress has won the Sokoto State by-election held in Kwara/Wamakko Federal Constituency on Saturday in an exercise that further strengthens the party’s grip on the key northern state.

Returning officer, Abdullatif Usman, pronounced Ahmed Kalambaina winner with 31,288 votes shortly after collation ended around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Aminu Kware, scored 7,205 votes.

Voter turnout was placed at about 24.39 per cent.

The by-election was held to field the position vacated by former representative of the constituency, Abdullahi Wammako, who died on July 14 in Abuja. He was a member of the APC.

Mr. Kalambaina was the chairman of Wamakko Local Government Area until his election.

Resident Electoral Commissioners for Sokoto, Zamfara and Niger states supervised the election and the results that were announced in Kware, the seat of Kware Local Government Area.