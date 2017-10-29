APC floors PDP to win Sokoto by-election

Ballot boxes
Ballot boxes

The All Progressives Congress has won the Sokoto State by-election held in Kwara/Wamakko Federal Constituency on Saturday in an exercise that further strengthens the party’s grip on the key northern state.

Returning officer, Abdullatif Usman, pronounced Ahmed Kalambaina winner with 31,288 votes shortly after collation ended around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Aminu Kware, scored 7,205 votes.

Voter turnout was placed at about 24.39 per cent.

The by-election was held to field the position vacated by former representative of the constituency, Abdullahi Wammako, who died on July 14 in Abuja. He was a member of the APC.

Mr. Kalambaina was the chairman of Wamakko Local Government Area until his election.

Resident Electoral Commissioners for Sokoto, Zamfara and Niger states supervised the election and the results that were announced in Kware, the seat of Kware Local Government Area.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.