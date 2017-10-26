Zakkat board distributes N4 million to needy in Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari. [Photo credit: Daily Post]
Zamfara State Zakkat and Endowment Board has distributed N4 million to the needy in Gusau as part of efforts to reduce poverty among people of the state.

The Chairman of the board, Muhammad Dan’Alhaji, said on Thursday that the money distribution was aimed at assisting and encouraging people with problems that needed financial support.

He said part of the assistance would be given to small scale traders to encourage and make them self-reliant.

According to him, one of the major reasons of collecting and distributing Zakkat in Islam is to improve the welfare of people.

He added that “we learnt that many people, especially at low level, required financial support that was why we were giving this assistance.

“Apart from this, we have various programmes where we provide assistance to people on health, education, businesses, shelter, among others.”

He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the assistance for the purpose it was meant for.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Bashir Sirajo, said the beneficiaries comprised orphans, widows, people living with disabilities, Islamic scholars, traders and Jumu’at Mosque Imams, among others.

Mr. Sirajo said out of the N4 million, N2.7 million was raised from well-meaning individuals and organisations in Gusau, while N1.3 million was raised from revenue base of the board.

He said the assistance was for people in Gusau, adding that the Zakkat committee in all the 17 emirates across the state would provide similar assistance to the people in their areas.

He commended the state government, traditional leaders, emirates’ Zakkat committees, well-meaning individuals, organisations and the entire people for support and cooperation to the board.

