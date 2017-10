We paid N229.6 million to 22,926 poor people in Jigawa — Nigerian govt

Related News

The Federal Government on Thursday said it had disbursed N229, 640,000 million to 22,962 women considered to be poor and vulnerable in Jigawa, under its Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT.

Nura Sani, the Head of Media and Publicly, Jigawa office of the Federal Government’s Special Intervention Program, SIP, said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Mr. Sani said the fund was disbursed to the beneficiaries in nine local government areas of the state: Auyo, Guri, Gwiwa, Jahun, Kaugama, Kiyawa Miga, Roni and Taura.

He explained that the beneficiaries were selected from three political wards of the benefiting local government areas, considered to be the poorest of the poor.

According to him, the nine councils represent the first batch for the take-off of the programme being 30 per cent of the 27 local government areas of the state.

According to him, 15 more councils will also benefit from the programme.

NAN reports that CCT scheme was introduced by the Federal Government to tackle poverty among Nigerians.

CCT programmes are aimed at reducing poverty by making welfare programmes conditional upon the receivers’ actions.

In the programme, the government transfers the money to persons who meet certain criteria, including enrolling children into public schools, getting regular check-ups at the doctor’s office.

CCTs seek to break the cycle of poverty in the country through the development of human capital.