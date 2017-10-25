Katsina trains 500 entrepreneurs on profit maximisation

Related News

The Katsina State Government is training 500 young entrepreneurs on profit maximisation in the bid to boost economic activities of the state.

Abdulkadir Nasir, the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari, disclosed this at the opening of the training programme in Katsina on Wednesday.

According to the governor’s aide, the participants are real entrepreneurs selected from the Katsina State Amalgamated Traders Association.

He said that the training was being conducted in collaboration with the North-West Centre for Entrepreneurship Development in Kano.

Mr. Nasir said that the training would assist the entrepreneurs to know ways to maximise profit and expand their businesses.

He said that after the training, the state government would secure loans for the participants from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“After the training, participants will be issued with certificates that will be used to assist them to secure loans to expand their businesses,’’ he said.

The special adviser said that the programme was part of the government’s efforts to reduce unemployment among youths and to also boost economic activities in the state.

Mr. Nasir said that the government had disbursed millions of naira in loans to empower women and youths in a bid to reduce poverty, fight unemployment and enhance business activities in the state.

(NAN)