EFCC seals Maina’s properties in Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said it has sealed off six properties “allegedly owned and acquired with suspected proceeds of crime by Abdulrasheed Maina”.

On Friday PREMIUM TIMES broke the story of how Mr. Maina, a fugitive, was secretly reinstated into the civil service.

A statement by EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, listed the assets to include a two storey commercial building located on Ibrahim Taiwo road, a bungalow located on Katuru road, and 4 separate properties located on Kano road in Kawo new extension Kaduna.

On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Mr. Maina’s disengagement after public uproar over his secret entry into service.

On Tuesday both the Nigerian Senate and the House of Representatives instituted separate probes of the scandal.