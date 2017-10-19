Kaduna Polytechnic lecturers suspend strike

kadpoly

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Kaduna Polytechnic chapter has suspended its seven weeks strike.

The Publicity Secretary of the union, Abbas Muhammed, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Kaduna.

Mr. Muhammed said the union suspended the strike following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the union and the polytechnic management.

“The payment of some outstanding allowances by the new Rector, Idris Bugaje, that were allegedly diverted had commenced,” Mr. Muhammed said.

He said leadership of the union agreed to give the new rector the benefit of doubt to resolve the lingering problems of the polytechnic.

The publicity secretary, however, said the suspension would only last for a period of six months after which the union will review the agreement with the management and decide on next line of action.

Mr. Muhammed commended those who supported the union including the media in pushing forward its grievances, and called on the polytechnic management to ensure full compliance with all agreements reached to avert further industrial action.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.