Ganduje reshuffles cabinet, sacks five commissioners

Related News

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Saturday swore in six newly-appointed commissioners, after firing five others for undisclosed reasons.

Those sacked are Kabiru Dandago, Hamisu Lambu, Rabiu Bako, Zubaida Damakka and Haruna Falali.

The newly appointed commissioners included the Attorney General of the state, Ibrahim Muhammad, five others, Aminu Aliyu, Aminu Dan Amu, Musa Kwankwaso, Ahmed Rabiu and Aisha Jaafar.

Mr. Aliyu was assigned the portfolio of ministry of works, transport and housing; Mr. Dan Amu, the ministry of finance and economic development; Mr. Kwankwaso, special duties; Mr. Rabiu, the ministry of commerce and industry and Mrs. Jaafar will now head the ministry of budget and planning.

Governor Ganduje in his remarks after the swearing-in congratulated the new commissioners and informed them that their selection was strictly based on merit and that they should work diligently to ensure that they deliver their best for the success of the administration.

He added that his administration would not tolerate corruption.

The governor also thanked the commissioners that were relieved of their posts, saying that they ”will be accommodated in other roles.”

The swearing-in took place at the coronation hall, with top government and party officials present, and thousands of their supporters and well-wishers.