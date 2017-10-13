Kebbi govt. to engage 100,000 youth in livestock services

Alhaji Atiku Bagudu
Alhaji Atiku Bagudu [Photo: channelstv.com]

The Kebbi State Government says it will engage 100,000 unemployed youth in provision of livestock services as part of efforts to reduce unemployment and make them self-reliant.

Governor Atiku Bagudu made this known in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, on Friday when officials of the Birnin Kebbi Technology Incubation Centre visited him.

“We will collaborate with the Technology Incubation Centre to create jobs for women and youths through entrepreneurship in order to make them not only become self-reliant, but employers of labour,’’ he said.

Mr. Bagudu said that about 7,500 women would also be offered soft loans by the government in collaboration with the Bank of Industry.

`We believe in service delivery to our youth and women; we will not relent toward that direction.

“We believe in technology; we believe is the way to follow; we will demystify technology so that our young men and women can join and reap the benefits of technology,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Acting Manager of the Incubation Centre, Abubakar Koko, commended the wife of the governor, Aisha Bagudu, for her contributions to the graduation of 350 youth entrepreneurs in the centre.

Mr. Koko pleaded that the state government should assist in the construction of additional rooms and provision of buses for transportation of products produced from the centre to other states.

