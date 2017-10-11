Kano Fire Service saves 161 lives, N20m goods in September – official

Related News

The Kano State Fire Service said on Wednesday that about 161 lives were saved and goods worth N20 million rescued from 20 fire outbreaks recorded in September across the state.

The Director, State Fire Service, Sagir Madaki, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

He said that the estimated property destroyed by fire during the period was N22million.

“We received 100 rescue calls and 15 false alarms from members of the public during the period under review,” he said.

Mr. Rilwan, however, regretted that 11 lives were lost during the incidents.

He advised the general public to always be careful with electrical appliances and to stop storing petrol in their shops and residential houses.

(NAN)