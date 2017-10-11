Kebbi Govt earmarks N900m for digitisation of state TV, Radio

Related News

The Kebbi State Government has earmarked N900 million for the digitisation of the state radio and television stations, a government statement said on Wednesday.

The statement signed by Abubakar Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Atiku Bagudu, said the decision followed complaints that most parts of the state were not getting the stations’ signals.

According to the statement, the latest complain was by the Emir of Yauri, Zayyanu Abdullahi, who said that the entire emirate do not enjoy the services of the stations.

“The emir said the situation made it impossible for people in the emirate to be conversant and abreast of the day-to-day activities and policies of the government,” it said.

According to the statement, the governor is committed to ensuring that the two broadcast stations cover the whole state including Zuru and Yauri Local Government Areas.

(NAN).