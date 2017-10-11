NAWOJ mobilises Katsina women to tackle rising rape cases

Related News

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Katsina State, has commenced a state-wide campaign to sensitise women on protective measures against rape.

The NAWOJ Chairperson in the state, Hauwa Yalladan, said at a town hall meeting with women in Kaita Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, that the campaign was part of the association’s efforts to highlight the dangers of rape in the society.

She said that NAWOJ decided to spearhead the campaign in view of rising cases of rape across the state.

“Rape cases in the state are becoming more rampant, no parent will want his daughter to become a victim.

“It has now reached an extent that even boys are not safe from rapists, so, we want all stakeholders to join hands to put an end to the menace,’’ the NAWOJ chairperson said.

Ms. Yalladan said the association would carry the campaign to all the 34 local government areas of the state in order to mobilise communities to take action and protect their children from sexual abuse.

She said, “We are involving all stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, police, legal practitioners, parents, women and students in the campaign to achieve set objectives.’’

In a presentation at the event, Aisha Kankia, a legal practitioner, advised mothers to warn their daughters against collecting gifts from people, to safeguard them from being tempted by unscrupulous elements to violate them.

“We should warn our daughters not to allow anybody to entice them with gifts, hold their hands or sit on their lap whoever he is.

“We should always be with our daughters at home and monitor their movements outside, and prevent them from relating with questionable characters,’’ she said.

The legal practitioner also urged parents not to hide rape cases and desist from removing evidences on rape issues so that culprits would be dealt with to serve as deterrent to others.

A health educator, Binta Hussaini, said parents of victims of rape must immediately take them to nearest health facility for proper medical attention, as the victims may contract sexually transmitted diseases like HIV and gonorrhoea.

