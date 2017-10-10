INEC holds Sokoto by-election October 28

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced on Tuesday that by-election to fill the vacant seat of the Kware/Wammako federal constituency of Sokoto State in the House of Representatives would hold on October 28.

Ibrahim Zarewa, its Resident Electoral Commissioner in Sokoto, announced the date at a stakeholders’ meeting in Sokoto.

He promised that the election, which would produce a replacement for Abdullahi Muhammad, who died in July, would be free, transparent and credible.

Mr. Zarewa directed political parties to conduct their primary elections by October 14, adding that submission of nomination forms would end on Oct. 17, 2017.

The INEC official said that 179,032 eligible voters were registered in the two local governments that made up the constituency, adding that only voters with permanent voter’s cards would be allowed to vote.

The Commissioner of Police in Sokoto, Muhammed Abdulkadir, in his speech, assured voters of adequate security throughout the exercise, and urged members of the public to report any misconduct to the Police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of political parties, security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, as well as NGOs and interest groups attended the event.

(NAN)