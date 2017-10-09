El-Rufai visits Tafa, assesses damage caused by tanker explosion

Related News

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has visited Tafa, Kagarko Local government area of the state to assess the level of damage caused by Saturday’s tanker fire.

Tafa village, which serves as a rendezvous for tanker drivers, is a notable spot for tanker accidents because drivers making stopovers usually park their vehicles indiscriminately along the highway.

On Saturday, a petrol tanker exploded causing the death of about three persons with many others sustaining injuries. About twenty houses also got burnt.

On Sunday evening, Governor El-Rufai visited the scene of the incident.

According to his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, the state government will act soon to curb the menace posed by the tankers.

“We (the state) will soon act appropriately without recourse to any bottleneck,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kaduna State police spokesperson, Mukhtar Hussain Aliyu, who confirmed the incident, while speaking with Daily Trust, had said it was while the youth in the area gathered to scoop fuel from the tanker that the explosion occurred.

He added that some of the youth had deposited their containers with a food vendor by the roadside.

“The fuel spilled to the food vendor and that ignited the fire,” he said.

He said the police with other agencies of government were able to put out the fire, adding that the situation had been brought under control.

The spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Yushau Shuaib, said a mosque was also destroyed in the incident but that no life was lost.

He said rescue workers were quickly mobilised to the scene to evacuate residents from the raging inferno.