Another boat accident kills two in Kebbi

A capsized vessel used to illustrate the story [Photo: Al Jazeera]
A capsized vessel used to illustrate the story [Photo: Al Jazeera]

Another canoe mishap has claimed two lives in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi, two days after 18 passengers died when their canoe capsized in the area.

Chairman of the local council, Musa Mohammad, confirmed the latest incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview on Friday.

According to him, the canoe left Binua village conveying 11 people to a market in the area when it capsized.

“The village is close to the market; they were going to trade in Yauri when the wave accompanied by strong wind forced the canoe to capsize.

“Two persons, a Fulani woman and an elderly person were feared drowned in the river,” Mr. Mohammed said.

He, however, said that the rest of the passengers were rescued after the small canoe capsized.

The chairman blamed the incident on the driver’s refusal to heed the warning issued by officials of Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority, not to embark on the journey.

“He was warned by the officials not to embark on the journey because of the unfavourable weather condition, but refused to heed to the advice,” he said.

The Acting Executive Director, State Emergency Management Agency, Abbas Kamba, also confirmed the incident.

NAN recalls that 18 passengers travelling from Jeribago village in Kebbi to Tuteku village in Niger, died on Wednesday when their wooding boat collided with a tree trunk.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.