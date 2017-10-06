Hisbah Board in Kano arrests 55 beggars

Sharia police, AKA Hisbah [Photo credit: Today.ng]
No fewer than 55 beggars were arrested in September by Kano State Hisbah Board for allegedly violating the law banning street begging.

Dahiru Muhammed of the board’s Anti-Begging Unit told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday that 17 of those arrested were children, while 38 were adults.

According to him, 33 of them are from Kano while 22 are from Abia, Bauchi, Jigawa and Katsina States.

Mr. Muhammed said the arrests were carried out around Bata, France Road, Hadejia Road, Kwara and Katsina Road, all in Kano metropolis.

He said the board released beggars that were first offenders and those suffering from mental disorder, while others from neighbouring states were taken back to their respective local government areas. (NAN)

